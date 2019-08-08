Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Stake; Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Has 2 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc (MYC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.90 million shares, down from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 20,500 shares with $20.99M value, down from 25,450 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $13.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.17. About 195,022 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $311.44 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 48.47 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $105.90 million activity.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 21,651 shares traded. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $539.20M for 12.51 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

