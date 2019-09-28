Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; American Tower Reit Com (AMT) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.51 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 182,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.28 million, down from 189,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.90 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Capital Llc holds 0% or 2,580 shares. First Merchants holds 0.08% or 2,526 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 1.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 12,859 shares. Df Dent Company invested 2.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 113,360 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,217 shares. Fairview Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 68,245 shares. James Inv Inc has 885 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 10,533 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 136 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 400 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 1,091 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,245 shares to 29,610 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy Sep 10, 2019 Here’s how to add REITs to your – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This High-End Mall REIT Stock Finally a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now Read Full Article – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 253,719 shares to 223,394 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.