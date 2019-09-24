Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased Ensign Group (ENSG) Stake; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) stake by 60.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,476 shares as Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 3,546 shares with $202,000 value, down from 9,022 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc now has $2.54B valuation. The stock decreased 4.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 246,442 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 320 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 226 sold and reduced their stakes in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 306.93 million shares, up from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten positions decreased from 17 to 15 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 190 Increased: 229 New Position: 91.

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 71,000 shares to 156,000 valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,595 shares and now owns 138,541 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.77 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 37,821 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Gp Inc has 37,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Affinity Inv Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Rice Hall James & Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 7,687 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Incorporated. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Management holds 0.19% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 11,254 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 42,613 shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc holds 15,552 shares. Sei owns 11,851 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 77,299 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 91,108 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.53 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.96 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.