Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut Stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 360,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84 million market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 13/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIGITAL ORDERING PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings: Mark Hutchens Will Remain Chief Operating Officer; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – MARK HUTCHENS, INCUMBENT CFO, WILL REMAIN AS EVP AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $21 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, FRESH TAKE, LLC WILL OPERATE A TOTAL OF 28 PAPA MURPHY’S STORES ACROSS STATE OF COLORADO; 13/03/2018 Papa Murphy’s Debuts New Company Website and Digital Ordering Platform; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S NAMES NIK RUPP AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Papa Murphy’s: Fresh Take LLC to Operate 28 Stores

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

