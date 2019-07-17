Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding by $380,800; Stock Value Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.39 Million as Shares Declined

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $186.89. About 1.05 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 123,971 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: JCI, O, HEI, MFA, CCMP – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50 million for 17.27 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive – Washington Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Aerospace and Defense Companies Gurus Agree on – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

