Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut By $380,800 Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stake; Supernus Pharmaceuticals Has 1.71 Sentiment

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 135 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 79 sold and reduced their holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 60.70 million shares, up from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 62 Increased: 93 New Position: 42.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) stake by 60.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP)’s stock rose 10.36%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 2,239 shares with $251,000 value, down from 5,639 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corp now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 220,577 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 836,898 shares. Provident Investment Management Inc. owns 638,234 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kopp Investment Advisors Llc has 2.83% invested in the company for 99,975 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 171,870 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.13M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensible Financial Planning And Mngmt owns 17,058 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 0.14% or 18,806 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc owns 10,675 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Pinebridge Invs LP has 5,747 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 25,833 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,338 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 4,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 342,018 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 11,104 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 8,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,470 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 22,959 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50 million for 17.49 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.