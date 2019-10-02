Petrus Trust Company Lta Continues to Hold Stake in Symantec (SYMC); Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.61 million, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 76,991 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Rev $583.4M

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 480,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 449,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 188,793 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 383,090 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold TPH shares while 69 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 145.84 million shares or 2.88% less from 150.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Regions Financial owns 23,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.75 million shares. The New York-based Central Corp has invested 1.28% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.05 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Mason Street Advsrs Limited reported 0.02% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Parametric Port Assocs reported 287,836 shares stake. Third Avenue Management Lc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 606,666 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,392 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Limited Liability Com invested in 36,502 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.02% or 25,900 shares. Skba Mngmt has 23,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 614,737 shares.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $58.32 million for 8.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

