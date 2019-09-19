Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $9.44 Million as Shares Rose; Moors & Cabot Holds Position in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.90 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 32.44 million shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,565 shares to 63,316 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,546 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

