Petroleum & Resources Decreased Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake by $693,900; Zazove Associates Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN)

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 196,035 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 31,800 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,693 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Bard Associate has invested 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Inv Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Svcs Network Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Allied Advisory owns 23,894 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.04M shares. Fiduciary Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 55,318 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 0% or 318 shares. Covington reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Gp accumulated 31,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners Inc owns 3,753 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 5,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tennessee-based Laffer Invs has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% or 431,380 shares in its portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Llc reported 10,780 shares stake. Moreover, S&T Bancorporation Pa has 0.75% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 122,627 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc invested in 0.14% or 55,063 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.76% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 248,630 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 898,500 are held by Horseman Mgmt Ltd. Two Sigma Limited Liability reported 30,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 7.49M shares. 9,175 were reported by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Cutter Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 75,977 shares.