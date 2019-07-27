Petroleum & Resources Stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) Lowered by $693,900; Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $46.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 371,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.44M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 877,922 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 212,199 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 31,916 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.01% or 6,258 shares. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 149,529 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc owns 426,278 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,000 shares. 258 are owned by Farmers State Bank. Moreover, Art Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 123,576 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Becker Cap Mngmt stated it has 828,529 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Lp accumulated 222,526 shares. 93 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 35,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 400 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic target hiked to $30 at Cowen on higher earnings via Brazil efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peter Boockvar: A Disastrous Planting Season Should See This Fertilizer Stock Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Wallach Matthew J, worth $1.41 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 3.75% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 185,322 shares. Sei Investments Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 581,293 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 109,192 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,400 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.16M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 264,466 shares. 4,865 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.00M shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hanseatic Mngmt invested in 10,538 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Artisan Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.05 million shares. 19,741 are owned by Stephens Ar. Bamco Inc has 0.38% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Veeva Systems – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Stock Popped 10.3% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Stock Will Help You Ignore the Trade War Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Veeva Stock Keeps Surging Higher – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Jumps 15% After Strong Q1 Earnings: Here’s What The Street Thinks – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $583.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 746,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).