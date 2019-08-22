Petroleum & Resources Has Cut By $1.34 Million Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Ulysses Management Raised Blackstone Group (BX) Position

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Ecolab Inc. (ECL) stake by 18.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 33,900 shares with $5.99 million value, down from 41,500 last quarter. Ecolab Inc. now has $59.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 669,840 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Ulysses Management Llc increased Blackstone Group (BX) stake by 32.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 37,000 shares as Blackstone Group (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $5.25M value, up from 113,000 last quarter. Blackstone Group now has $59.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 5.20 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -2.19% below currents $207.1 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,050 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment reported 0.11% stake. Bank invested in 0.11% or 52,093 shares. 13,379 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oak Ridge Lc invested in 0.97% or 86,565 shares. Toth Finance Advisory reported 49,118 shares stake. Swedbank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.05 million shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 9,201 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,074 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Lc invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 260,990 shares. 2,578 were reported by Jones Finance Lllp. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,050 shares. 172 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 4.47% above currents $49.46 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BX in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Qurate Retail Inc (Call) stake by 118.06M shares to 405,600 valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2.59 billion shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.