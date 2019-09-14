Petroleum & Resources Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Position by $10.52 Million; Turquoise Hill Resources LTD (TRQ) Shares Declined While Luminus Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 16.67 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68 million, up from 14.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.0103 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4774. About 2.68M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 84,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 691,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.10M, up from 607,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17,991 shares to 249,399 shares, valued at $16.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 953,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 309,400 shares to 234,400 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 157,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,800 shares, and cut its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.