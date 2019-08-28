Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Stake by $1.19 Million; Tieton Capital Management Position in Steelcase (SCS) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 983,870 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 316,335 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 272,400 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Victory Capital Management holds 59,616 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1,184 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.06% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Stifel holds 50,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 251,226 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 476,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 61,887 are held by Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Rbf Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.46% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 129,000 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

