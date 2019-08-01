Petroleum & Resources Has Decreased Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $1.34 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Position in Enbridge (ENB) Trimmed by $5.04 Million as Shares Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.51M shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 139,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 372,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 512,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.35 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 93,616 shares to 536,812 shares, valued at $46.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $872.39 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pggm Invs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,640 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Com Limited holds 0.54% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,924 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hilton Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cannell Peter B invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edgewood Management Ltd Liability holds 4% or 6.47 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 40,207 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Agf Invs accumulated 35,212 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma stated it has 1.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).