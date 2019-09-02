Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Starboard Value LP Boosted By $252.98 Million Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding

Starboard Value Lp increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 46.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Starboard Value Lp acquired 11.50 million shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Starboard Value Lp holds 36.00 million shares with $827.66 million value, up from 24.50M last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Ecolab Inc. (ECL) stake by 18.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 33,900 shares with $5.99M value, down from 41,500 last quarter. Ecolab Inc. now has $58.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.45% below currents $23.25 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Mizuho upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Monday, June 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $1400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset has invested 0.89% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 68,390 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 4.06 million shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 66,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 248,314 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 376,886 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lonestar Management Ltd Company invested in 3.24% or 555,555 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 12,023 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 1.27 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp, Japan-based fund reported 483,998 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.74% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 27,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 70,388 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 508,190 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Investment holds 0.57% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 9,615 shares. Beaumont Prtn Lc stated it has 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aperio Grp Llc reported 242,702 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd holds 2.42% or 313,811 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 40,016 shares. 4,487 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Co. De Burlo Group Inc stated it has 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,634 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 14,267 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 24,573 shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,095 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 3,185 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,021 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,976 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -1.81% below currents $206.31 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 12. Argus Research maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $186 target. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura.