Petroleum & Resources Increased Celanese (CE) Holding by $3.09 Million; Sound Shore Management Increased Its Position in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) as Stock Value Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 14,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 24,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 928,464 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP INVESTS IN ULTRA-FAST CHARGING BATTERY COMPANY STOREDOT; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Fast — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – BP INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN ISTANBUL NEW AIRPORT FUEL TENDER

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 165.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 46,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.44. About 44,525 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese Announces New Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese announces price increases in China – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Overstock.com, Inc. Common Stock (OSTK) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,915 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 27,021 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 480 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 385,073 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 4,962 shares. 11,749 are held by Gulf Bankshares (Uk). First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 202,808 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 2 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 235 shares. Allstate holds 23,397 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 25,400 shares to 79,500 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) aims to sell more U.S. crude to Asia – Live Trading News” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fantasy From Exxon Mobil As Reality Confronts The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Looking Ahead to the Fourth Quarter – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: September Jobs Report Front And Center – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BP CEO Dudley draws up plans to step down: sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.