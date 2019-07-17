Petroleum & Resources Trimmed Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holding By $1.10 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Boeing Co (Call) (BA) stake by 51.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,900 shares as Boeing Co (Call) (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 2,700 shares with $1.03 million value, down from 5,600 last quarter. Boeing Co (Call) now has $204.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Mosaic Company (MOS) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as Mosaic Company (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 38,701 shares with $1.06M value, down from 64,401 last quarter. Mosaic Company now has $9.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 5.03 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest reported 530 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.76% or 9,634 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafleur & Godfrey Lc accumulated 2.78% or 28,242 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 962,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 4,631 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability has 11.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier & Assocs holds 1.21% or 20,502 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 2,434 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,015 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.90M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 2.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,004 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year's $3.33 per share.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 35,163 shares to 82,320 valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) stake by 110,102 shares and now owns 160,740 shares. Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd reported 324,566 shares stake. Pdt Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 292,600 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dnb Asset Management As holds 92,706 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 1,676 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 1,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 7.85M shares. Tompkins Fin reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 159 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 21,372 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 119,391 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.