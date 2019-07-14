Petroleum & Resources Stake in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Has Cut by $1.72 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Position by $5.28 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 2.62 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,090 shares to 620,774 shares, valued at $117.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,621 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 30,565 shares. Colorado-based Alps has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,257 shares. Girard Partners holds 63,107 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr accumulated 0.29% or 42,159 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.23% stake. Energ Opportunities Cap Management Llc stated it has 5.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers Bancshares, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,373 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,012 shares. Fire Group has 0.58% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,000 shares. Kbc Nv reported 255,480 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Com invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern has 17.72 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp invested in 234,461 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bogle Invest LP De holds 0.52% or 167,012 shares in its portfolio. 216,141 are owned by Maple Mgmt Inc. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 42,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.03% or 9,636 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc has 8,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 24,239 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Credit Capital Ltd accumulated 60,000 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 60,995 shares. 20.32 million are held by Blackrock. Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 7,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 1.76M shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 31,029 shares.