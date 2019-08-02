Petroleum & Resources Has Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lifted Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC) Stake By $714,612

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) stake by 12.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 11,400 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 102,100 shares with $10.37M value, up from 90,700 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc. now has $16.04B valuation. The stock decreased 5.83% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $97.4. About 4.79 million shares traded or 197.20% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC) stake by 47.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 42,036 shares as Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC)’s stock rose 2.43%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 131,162 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 89,126 last quarter. Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 785,759 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $151 target. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of FANG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 459,252 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,398 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Service Advisors has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First National Bank Of Omaha invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 445 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 8,325 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mitchell Gp Incorporated holds 41,220 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 3,748 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,074 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) reported 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cornerstone reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fred Alger Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,992 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 23,540 shares to 742 valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 32,784 shares and now owns 300,090 shares. Ishares Tr Msci India Etf (INDA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Retail Opportunity Investments had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.