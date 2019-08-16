Petroleum & Resources Upped Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Holding; NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT (NTEK) SI Decreased By 29.28%

NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT INC (OTCMKTS:NTEK) had a decrease of 29.28% in short interest. NTEK’s SI was 48,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.28% from 69,000 shares previously. With 207,500 avg volume, 0 days are for NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT INC (OTCMKTS:NTEK)’s short sellers to cover NTEK’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.72% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0199. About 118,475 shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Total S.A. Adr (TOT) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 21,600 shares as Total S.A. Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 104,900 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 83,300 last quarter. Total S.A. Adr now has $126.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 1.35 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD

Another recent and important NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of January – PR Newswire” on February 06, 2018.

NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. provides entertainment and communications products. The company has market cap of $1.01 million. It offers cloud based advertising platforms based on glass-free 3D visualization technology, including point of sale display solutions, retail advertising displays, promotional kiosks, and creative window displays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides applications for mobile phones, tablets, and server based social media tools, including NanoTweet, a tool that allows the user to set a series of keywords to be searched for using Google Alerts.