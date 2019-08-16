Petroleum & Resources Raised Stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by $1.19 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Its Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 31,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 52,116 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 1.35 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 24/05/2018 – Total Doubles Down on Arctic LNG; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares to 416,235 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,676 shares to 22,263 shares, valued at $39.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 208,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,708 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

