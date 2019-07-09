Petroleum & Resources Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Matthew 25 Management Position in Polaris Industries (PII) Cut by $420,000 as Share Value Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 1.01 million shares traded or 47.17% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares to 404,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,775 were accumulated by Intrust Bankshares Na. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co has 1.04% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1.31 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Product Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 7,573 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation holds 0.01% or 45,058 shares. Parsec Finance reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 20,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 112,413 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 8,664 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,058 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.39 million for 12.41 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

