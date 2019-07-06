Petroleum & Resources Has Boosted Position in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) as Share Price Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Lifted by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 371,262 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 57,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05M worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Moves In on Cybersecurity Stock After Sell-Off – Schaeffers Research” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 2,028 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 3.11M shares stake. Ls Investment Advisors Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 409,579 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Prelude owns 10,544 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moors & Cabot reported 52,806 shares stake. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 3.18 million shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Whittier Company invested in 0.01% or 7,510 shares. James Invest Research invested in 0.05% or 30,470 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,359 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 484,627 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 5.96M shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).