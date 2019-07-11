Petroleum & Resources Has Raised Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $1.15 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $7.50 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 757,200 shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, up from 90,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 901,678 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares to 320,675 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,196 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares to 33,900 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

