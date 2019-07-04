Petroleum & Resources Has Lifted Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Stake By $1.19 Million; Last Week Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Ashtead Group PLC (LON:AHT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ashtead Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) on Friday, January 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Monday, January 14 with “Buy”. UBS upgraded Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AHT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AHT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. See Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) latest ratings:

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Total S.A. Adr (TOT) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 21,600 shares as Total S.A. Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 104,900 shares with $5.84M value, up from 83,300 last quarter. Total S.A. Adr now has $144.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 1.29M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Ashtead Group plc shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 71.10 million shares or 1.41% more from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 25,564 shares. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 718,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc invested in 65,906 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT). Citadel Llc owns 77,785 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT). Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.04% in Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) or 85,255 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT). Mackenzie Fin holds 39,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd reported 54,700 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 95,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Management holds 0% in Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) or 16,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 64,277 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.31M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 353,365 shares.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. The company has market cap of 10.98 billion GBP. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The firm provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

The stock decreased 0.64% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2323. About 161,482 shares traded. Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,700 activity. 25,000 Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares with value of $72,500 were bought by Ansell Benjamin J MD.