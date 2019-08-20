Petroleum & Resources Lifted Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Stake By $1.19 Million; Intrepid Potash Has 1.3 Sentiment

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 57 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced their equity positions in Intrepid Potash Inc. The funds in our database now have: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intrepid Potash Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Total S.A. Adr (TOT) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 21,600 shares as Total S.A. Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 104,900 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 83,300 last quarter. Total S.A. Adr now has $129.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 1.87 million shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Dowdupont Inc. stake by 59,900 shares to 416,235 valued at $22.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 33,900 shares. Westrock Company was reduced too.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $413.06 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.