Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Position in Nucor (NUE) as Stock Declined; Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Gam Holding Ag Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 271,353 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, down from 90,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25M for 13.01 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 8,700 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 124,128 shares to 233,516 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41 million for 26.78 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

