Petroleum & Resources Cut Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stake as Market Value Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG)

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 959,757 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 49,405 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32M shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 233,795 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 113,916 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. 81,736 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Ltd Llc. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 43,631 shares. Icon Advisers Co reported 13,800 shares stake. Fmr Limited Com holds 1.40 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Arrowstreet LP reported 0% stake. Parkside Savings Bank & has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 26,848 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 229,589 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,621 shares. Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has invested 0.12% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 358,219 shares in its portfolio. 11,568 are held by Scotia Capital. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 327,130 shares. Numerixs Inc holds 20,200 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 445,731 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 374,195 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.12% or 7,571 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital reported 5,403 shares. Synovus Corp reported 164 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 2.75 million were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc. Hbk Invests L P, a Texas-based fund reported 83,700 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.43M for 15.29 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

