Petroleum & Resources Maintains Holding in Valero Energy (VLO); Fedex Com (FDX) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 1,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 10,365 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 206,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 116,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 19,900 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 309,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,400 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 24,630 shares to 582,818 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 59,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc Com (NYSE:RWT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.