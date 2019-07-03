Petroleum & Resources Increases Holding in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC); Corda Investment Management Holding In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Lifted

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 411,276 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares to 188,200 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,235 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares to 327,527 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,918 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).