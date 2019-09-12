Petroleum & Resources Cut Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Stake by $2.06 Million; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding Maintained by Sector Gamma As

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 60,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74M, down from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $220.51. About 515,824 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 51,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 431,425 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 379,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.95 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 39,271 shares to 499,354 shares, valued at $29.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,175 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis launches $225M convertible debt offering; shares down 11% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Clovis (CLVS) Down 36.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Drug Stocks Dinged by Goldman Downgrades – Schaeffers Research” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,652 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.91M shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 348,867 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 206,936 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 336 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 256,000 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 501,240 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 39,047 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 181,100 shares. Hamilton Lane accumulated 13,929 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 10,567 shares stake.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $510.66M for 24.07 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corp stated it has 280,567 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.16% or 1.29 million shares. 51,475 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 234 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Becker Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Macnealy Hoover Inv Management reported 10,170 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.15% or 3,175 shares. Rockland Company reported 0.03% stake. 138,824 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co. Cap Fund Management accumulated 14,700 shares. American Rech & holds 1,050 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 650 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn owns 3,860 shares.