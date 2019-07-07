Petroleum & Resources Increased Its Holding in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by $4.07 Million; Cleararc Capital Lifted Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $407,037 as Share Value Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 371,262 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares to 33,900 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These 20 S&P 500 companies have posted the biggest sales surprises this earnings season – MarketWatch” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Announces New Presidents For Southern & Gulf Coast And Central Divisions – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr stated it has 1,619 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Utah Retirement Systems holds 24,758 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 24,072 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,029 shares. 171 were reported by Csat Advisory L P. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Comm holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 25,560 shares. Merian Global (Uk) holds 6,800 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 50,900 shares. Df Dent Incorporated invested in 657,089 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 19,559 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 10,501 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 52,999 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 11,229 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Jurassic World Save Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Rival? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 72,792 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 1.57M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson invested in 0.28% or 10,119 shares. Bruni J V & Commerce Commerce accumulated 0.06% or 3,176 shares. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 1.14M shares or 3.29% of the stock. 14,394 were accumulated by Somerset Grp Ltd Liability Corp. First Dallas Securities Incorporated holds 0.16% or 2,005 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Troy Asset Mngmt has 62,119 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership accumulated 94,551 shares. Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 71,697 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 317,184 shares.