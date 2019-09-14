Petroleum & Resources Increased Its Stake in Oneok (OKE) by $4.13 Million; Chevron New Com (CVX) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Its Position

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 60,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 174,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.70 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 589,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.36 million, down from 598,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 7,251 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Co Limited Company has invested 1.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 292,986 shares. 35,281 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 3,226 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 138,267 shares. 22,011 were accumulated by Crossvault Management Ltd Llc. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). King Luther Capital Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 908,955 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca has invested 1.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 1.79M shares or 0.19% of the stock. 73,008 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Llc. Beese Fulmer Inv has invested 1.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South State Corporation reported 65,279 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 106,954 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc accumulated 191,016 shares. Smithfield holds 1,538 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 3,586 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 350,544 shares. Laffer Invs invested in 9,905 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 58,866 shares stake. Covington Cap Management invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Finance invested in 0.07% or 3,433 shares. 1,776 are held by Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.39% stake. Caprock Grp has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.1% or 3,384 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communication invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 271,595 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership.