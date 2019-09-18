Petroleum & Resources Has Upped Its Oneok (OKE) Holding; Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $355,997

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as Pfizer Incorporated (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 202,306 shares with $8.76M value, down from 210,585 last quarter. Pfizer Incorporated now has $201.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Oneok Inc. (OKE) stake by 53.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 60,700 shares as Oneok Inc. (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 174,700 shares with $12.02 million value, up from 114,000 last quarter. Oneok Inc. now has $31.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 2.05M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Gottlieb Scott.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.42% above currents $36.5 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 4.13M shares. Mendel Money Mgmt has invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,730 shares. Private Cap Advsr reported 172,612 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Barry Inv Limited Co has invested 3.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 10.59M shares. 1.47 million were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59.68 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 459,822 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 538,295 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 65,549 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadinha Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Hawaii-based fund reported 43,128 shares. 87,750 were reported by Paradigm Asset Communication Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 101,841 are held by Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Crow Point Partners Lc holds 0.85% or 76,900 shares. Cambridge Financial Group holds 0% or 92,927 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Llc accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP accumulated 7.91M shares. Clark Cap Management Gru reported 584,617 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hilltop has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 237,478 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 23,814 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 868 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 76,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -5.51% below currents $76.2 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Total S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) stake by 25,400 shares to 79,500 valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) stake by 149,200 shares and now owns 338,800 shares. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.