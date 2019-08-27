Petroleum & Resources Boosted By $3.01 Million Its Nucor (NUE) Holding; Centerbridge Partners LP Raised Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Nucor Corporation (NUE) stake by 134.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 51,900 shares as Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 90,500 shares with $5.28M value, up from 38,600 last quarter. Nucor Corporation now has $14.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 1.26 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 21.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp acquired 425,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 2.37 million shares with $136.50M value, up from 1.94M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 464,328 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) stake by 69,000 shares to 188,200 valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) stake by 42,900 shares and now owns 26,200 shares. Westrock Company was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 19.56% above currents $47.4 stock price. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Monday, June 17 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 0.11% or 16,374 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Financial Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,255 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 154,549 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 6,441 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 370,972 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Rothschild & Asset Us holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 313,587 shares. Northern Corp holds 5.54 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Palouse Cap holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 66,925 shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 14,001 shares stake. Stevens Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,848 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Public Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 53,399 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 857,920 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 11,861 shares. Kingdon Ltd Llc stated it has 354,309 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 12,005 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 19,838 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 12,300 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). H Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 65.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8.00M shares. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl has 5.73% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 311 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP has 0.34% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 28,880 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4,360 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 3.28% above currents $75.52 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. Loop Capital Markets upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.