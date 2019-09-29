Petroleum & Resources Raised Its Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Position; Catasys (CATS) Sellers Decreased By 0.2% Their Shorts

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp acquired 8,700 shares as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 59,100 shares with $8.12M value, up from 50,400 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Company now has $19.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Catasys Inc (NASDAQ:CATS) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. CATS’s SI was 1.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 1.78M shares previously. With 144,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Catasys Inc (NASDAQ:CATS)’s short sellers to cover CATS’s short positions. The SI to Catasys Inc’s float is 35.79%. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 90,307 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER

More notable recent Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Catasys Announces $45 Million Debt Financing Commitment from Goldman Sachs to Support Accelerating Growth – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet: Interesting Product, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $273.03 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.1% or 298,689 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 61,601 shares. Of Vermont owns 331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Bb&T stated it has 9,211 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Lc reported 1.41 million shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 5,912 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,926 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 491,654 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.03% or 105,757 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 24,270 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research reported 3,553 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Carroll Assoc holds 805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 1,925 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 4.58% above currents $149.04 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, September 18. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 18.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vulcan Materials Hosts Aggregates Day 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.