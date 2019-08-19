Petroleum & Resources Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Increased Position by $2.93 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 3.33M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 19,563 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 10,794 shares. Maryland Capital Management stated it has 97,493 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Cordasco invested in 0.32% or 3,930 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 1.26% or 105,417 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fincl Advisory Ser holds 20,750 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208,441 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 150,053 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman, Maryland-based fund reported 35,787 shares. First Comml Bank has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,754 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 33,940 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).