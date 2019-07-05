Petroleum & Resources Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding by $908,622

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,138 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 15,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.7. About 262,395 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Management invested in 4,650 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 5,663 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Mariner Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,280 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 358,840 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,670 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 5,986 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burney holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 15,828 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc invested 0.16% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Huntington Savings Bank owns 2,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 760,509 shares to 794,896 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 816,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.02 million activity. Shares for $3.41 million were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P.. HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD also sold $197,397 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 2.62% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.67 per share. SMG’s profit will be $151.99M for 9.19 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

