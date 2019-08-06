Petroleum & Resources Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $3.26 Million; As Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined, Holder Greenleaf Trust Decreased Its Holding by $566,632

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 9.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 14,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 27,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 652,899 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Active and Future lsatuximab Multiple Myeloma Trials; 28/05/2018 – Sanofi CEO Seeks `Bolt-on’ Acquisitions to Spur Sagging Growth; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 11/05/2018 – Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2018: Sanofi Dominates Clinical Activity With 86 Completed Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review cemiplimab as a potential treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 37,778 shares to 93,625 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 3,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).