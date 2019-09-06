Petroleum & Resources Has Increased Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $1.15 Million; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Lowered Stake

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 9,683 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 102,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, up from 90,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $95.79. About 53,939 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,072 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hrt Fincl Limited Company holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 3,232 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 37,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.46% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.45% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 84 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 27,174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 18,400 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Financial stated it has 15,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 48,650 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 229,629 shares stake. Grp One Trading Lp reported 4,914 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 122,756 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 893,083 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na stated it has 50 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,276 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Principal Finance Gp owns 185,387 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,550 shares. Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Corporation Ct owns 305,207 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 3,767 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited reported 308,445 shares stake. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 35,778 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Llc reported 25,341 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 332,502 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 45,320 shares.

