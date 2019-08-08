Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position by $341,700; As Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.04 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 678,370 shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 820,572 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 5,000 shares. Cipher Lp holds 3,467 shares. State Street has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested 0.18% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 256,817 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 1.26% or 44,945 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management owns 1.2% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 100,367 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 656 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 97,837 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 85,706 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1,189 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,095 shares.

