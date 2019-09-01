Petroleum & Resources Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Cut by $1.34 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 44,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 50,900 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 22,544 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Nj invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity owns 52,274 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 15,001 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 55,212 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Lc holds 103,463 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 2,383 were accumulated by Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp. Sterling Ltd Liability Com owns 335,377 shares. Cibc, New York-based fund reported 92,118 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 255,316 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,669 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Covington Investment Advsr holds 9,615 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 32,174 shares to 49,774 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HDB) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).