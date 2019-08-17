Petroleum & Resources Increased Holding in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) as Market Valuation Declined; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Value Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Holding by $6.09 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 17832.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 14,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 07/03/2018 – Investors Flock to BlackRock’s Tech ETF — in Europe, That Is; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Elects New Independent Directors; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME THIEL WITHDRAWAL OF STIMULUS IN EURO ZONE WILL NOT BE AS SMOOTH AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE U.S

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares to 134,626 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,351 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.95% or 32,805 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc owns 495 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 150 shares. Stillwater Advsr Ltd reported 23,775 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 5,606 shares. Moreover, Dana Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,319 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 15,406 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 5,935 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 416,673 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Management has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company owns 12,037 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Cambridge stated it has 39,103 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.