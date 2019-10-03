Petroleum & Resources Lowered Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Share Value Declined; Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Stock Price Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 101,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 254,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.20 million, down from 355,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 1.74M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 536 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 29,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85M, up from 29,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $809.34. About 274,129 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.06M shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 42,195 shares. Salient Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 19,852 shares. Bridges stated it has 6,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 17,844 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,569 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank invested in 9,590 shares. Clear Street Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Covington Invest holds 0.87% or 47,540 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Co owns 26,575 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.19M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 16,200 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) by 33,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 21,003 shares to 364,759 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 302,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

