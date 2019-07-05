Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Put) (PBR) Holder Citadel Advisors Trimmed Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.84 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Put) (PBR) by 53.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 3.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.81 million, down from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 7.64 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CUTS DIESEL PRICE BY 10%; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT INDUSTRIAL LPG PRICE BY UP TO 4.4%: UNION; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL2.0096 FROM BRL2.0160; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS AFTER 15-DAY FREEZE, IT WILL RESUME PRICING POLICY ESTABLISHED IN JUNE 2017; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras cuts diesel, gasoline prices amid truckers’ protest; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s: Petrobras’ Upgrade to Ba2 Follows Change in Brazil’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 05/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.6473 FROM BRL1.6448; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKER ASSOCIATION ABCAM EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF TRUCKS IN HIGHWAYS ON MONDAY BY THE END OF THE DAY; 07/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS EXPORT NOTE SIGNED W/BANCO DO BRASIL ON FEB. 26; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS P-68 PLATFORM START MAY GET DELAYED TO 2019: REPSOLD

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,454 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, down from 140,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $197.3. About 238,800 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras has ‘bold’ plans for future asset sales, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Companhia Energetica, Companhia de Saneamento Basico, and Petrobras Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Visit With Petrobras’s IR Team – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Petrobras, Lamb Weston Holdings, and IAMGOLD Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras pays $700M in Vantage drillship arbitration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 143.75% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 323,314 shares to 929,214 shares, valued at $83.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Call) (NYSE:MIC) by 131,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (Put) (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.37M for 26.24 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.