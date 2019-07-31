Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Stock Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Position by $638,400; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 42,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 396,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 12.77 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7199 FROM BRL1.7314; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China nears first Americas refining capacity as CNPC, Petrobras talks mature; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL NOW ON LIVE; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS RAISES GASOLINE PRICES 0.7 PCT STARTING THURSDAY – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: HAVE SEEN IMPROVEMENT OF CONDITIONS W/ PETROBRAS; 26/04/2018 – PETROBRAS RENEWS 11-MEMBER BOARD FOR 2 YEARS MANDATE; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS PRESENTATION SAYS PARTNERSHIP MODEL IS SUGGESTION, NO FINAL DECISION TAKEN YET- FILING; 24/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7727 FROM BRL1.7391; 18/04/2018 – Ag Online: BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY 7PM IN RIO

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 481,093 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements and Board Changes; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS 2018 REVENUE FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA: PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE MET; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM SEES 2ND PHASE 3 ROLONTIS TRIAL FINISHING LATER IN YR; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA SAYS MIGHT BE ABLE TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA COMBINATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES DNA BREAK ACCUMULATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 13,054 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 12,570 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 71,631 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 4,975 shares. Quantitative Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 29,700 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 4,175 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 155,516 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 60,668 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 688,118 shares. Ashford Cap accumulated 142,737 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 138,700 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 9,200 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27,541 activity.

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) by 82,300 shares to 149,083 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 241,264 shares to 893,024 shares, valued at $106.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).