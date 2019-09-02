Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Stake Has Increased by Uss Investment Management Ltd; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Increased Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.00M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 10.81M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 18/04/2018 – Petrobras CEO may become chairman of BRF food company -report; 14/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.2236 FROM BRL2.2162; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES PROPOSAL TO SELL REFINERIES DONE IN 2, 3 WEEKS; 08/03/2018 – NORWAY WEALTH FUND’S ETHICS WATCHDOG TO EXAMINE SHIPPING, POWER PRODUCERS FOR POSSIBLE EXCLUSION DUE TO HIGH EMISSIONS – CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5415 FROM BRL1.5537; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS PETROBRAS WILL KEEP FUEL PRICES FIXED FOR 60 DAYS, THEN WILL PURSUE MONTHLY PRICE CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8578 FROM BRL1.8835; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S GUARDIA: DIESEL PRICE FIXED BY PETROBRAS FOR 30 DAYS; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS PRELIMINARY NUMBERS INDICATOR COMPANY’S SHARE OF DIESEL MARKET ROSE TO 79 PCT IN APRIL FROM 77 PCT IN MARCH; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS THERE ARE STILL GOOD BLOCKS IN OIL AUCTION AFTER COURT THREW OUT TWO CHOICE BLOCKS

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 73.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 184,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 434,296 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 249,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares to 459,301 shares, valued at $208.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 68,057 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $71.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,545 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).