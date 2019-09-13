Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 4.22 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.69M, down from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 10.03 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 19/03/2018 – MEIRELLES SAYS GOVT DISCUSSING PETROBRAS’ TAXATION POLICY; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora to expand oil lub plant – filing; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3351 FROM BRL2.3716; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS REFINERIES WILL BE DIVIDED INTO TWO REGIONAL BLOCKS, IN NORTHEASTERN AND SOUTHERN REGIONS- FILING; 26/04/2018 – Petrobras Elects Independent Board in Historic Nod to Investors; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES REDUCTION OF REV. OF ABOUT R$350M ON DIESEL CUT; 22/05/2018 – Petrobras CEO says Brazil govt not interfering in fuel pricing; 29/05/2018 – Petrobras Becomes Target of Free Market Anger as Campaign Nears; 29/05/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says no threat of a coup amid truckers’ protest

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 6,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 12,300 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.06B for 11.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

