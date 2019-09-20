Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Share Value Rose While Voloridge Investment Management Raised Stake by $9.30 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20M, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 835,329 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/04/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Strengthen Their Partnership as They Enter a New Market; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 116.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 619,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96 million, up from 533,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 4.85 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AUCTION COULD HAPPEN IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’S DECISION ON DIESEL WAS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST: CEO; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL LABOR COURT RULES 72-HOUR STRIKE PLANNED BY PETROBRAS WORKERS IS ILLEGAL; 27/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS TO SET UP TWO SUBSIDIARIES IN REFINING, LOGISTICS; THEN SELL 60 PCT STAKE IN EACH -FILING; 15/05/2018 – Petroleo Brasileiro CDS Widens 20 Bps; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS PRELIMINARY NUMBERS INDICATOR COMPANY’S SHARE OF DIESEL MARKET ROSE TO 79 PCT IN APRIL FROM 77 PCT IN MARCH; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras and Engie to enter exclusive talks for Brazil pipeline; 24/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.0576 FROM BRL2.0045; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS DECISION ON DIESEL PRICES MADE BY COMPANY, WAS NOT DEMANDED BY GOVERNMENT

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 38,394 shares in its portfolio. 13D Mngmt Lc holds 604,304 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,261 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 33,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 702,100 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 11.11M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 101,951 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.04% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). New England Research And Management Incorporated reported 33,600 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 200,192 shares. Wellington Shields & Company Lc accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 64,645 shares to 410,095 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

