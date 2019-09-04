Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Share Value Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Harding Loevner LP Position in Unilever Plc (UL) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 19,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.06M, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 648,494 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.00M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 14.23M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE DECLINES TO COMMENT ABOUT BRF; 26/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CALLS ORDINARY, EXTRAORDINARY HOLDERS MTG ON APRIL 26; 05/04/2018 – An appeals court in Lula’s conviction for taking bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA; 20/04/2018 – Silk Road Is Said to Join Bid for $8 Billion Petrobras Gas Unit; 29/05/2018 – Brazil and Petrobras ask court to declare planned oil worker strike illegal; 29/05/2018 – Brazil’s Temer downplays threat of coup amid truckers’ protest; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY WILL ONLY CHANGE ITS PERIODICITY; 24/05/2018 – Eight Hours That Turned Petrobras CEO From Market Darling to Dud; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS EARLY REDEMPTION VALUE TOTALS AROUND $1.4B; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS REDUCING DIESEL PRICES 1.54 PCT AND GASOLINE PRICES 2.08 PCT AT REFINERIES STARTING WEDNESDAY

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras eyes sale of most power plants next year – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras begins binding phase for sale of E&P assets in EspÃ­rito Santo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Visit With Petrobras’s IR Team – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras considers downsizing logistics unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares to 369,350 shares, valued at $60.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16,117 shares to 645,596 shares, valued at $143.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 33,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.